Jesus G. Baca, 84, of Clovis, NM passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020 at his home. A visitation will be held from 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Muffley Funeral Home, 1430 N. Thornton, Clovis, NM. A rosary will be held at 4:00 pm, on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at The Chapel, 1500 N. Thornton, Clovis. Mass of the Resurrection will be held at 10:30 am on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 108 N. Davis Street, Clovis, NM, with Father Eli Valadez officiating. Burial will follow at Lawn Haven Memorial Gardens. Derek Baca, Gerald Baca, Tre Baca, Kristopher Baca, Stevi-Rae Baca, and Espironza Baca-Jaramillo will serve as pallbearers. All of his great-grandchildren will be honorary pallbearers.
Jesus was born September 13, 1936 in Milagro, NM to Anastacio R. Baca and Maggie Padilla Baca. He married Apolonia "Polly" Sena December 20, 1958 in Clovis, NM. He enjoyed wood working, hunting, fishing, and going to the grandchildren's ballgames. Jesus was known as a jack of all trades. His family will remember him as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
Survivors include: his wife; Apolonia "Polly" Baca, four sons; Gilbert (Sandra) Baca, Robert (Cathy) Baca, Gary Baca, and Steve Baca, three sisters; Antonia Rivera of Albuquerque, NM, Rita (Ralph) Gonzales of Phoenix, AZ, and Angie (Carl) Schmidt of Cheyenne, WY, three brothers; Jimmy Baca of Albuquerque, NM, Albert Baca of Georgia, and Raymond Baca of Clovis, NM, 9 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; Anastacio and Maggie Baca, and brother; Daniel Baca.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, 575-762-4435, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com