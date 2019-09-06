|
Funeral services for Shannon Perkins, 88, of Amarillo were held at 10:00 AM, Sat., Sept. 7, 2019 with Rev. Durward Wofford officiating, assisted by Phillip George II. Burial followed in Lawn Haven Cemetery in Clovis, NM with Jim Robinson, Monte Smith, Quirt Perkins, Charles Perkins, Micah Perkins and Phillip George II serving as pallbearers. Those desiring to make memorial contributions may send them to the , 9500 Montgomery, NE, Ste 209, Albuquerque, NM 87111, or make credit card contributions on line at Alz.org.
Jewell Shannon Miller Perkins was born Sept. 30, 1930 in Dimmitt, TX, the fifth of six children, to the home of James Charles and Anne (Wilson) Miller, and was called to her heavenly Father at 2:45 AM on Sept. 3, 2019 after losing the battle with several chronic illnesses. She was united in marriage to George Leon Perkins on June 14, 1948 in Clovis, NM. Since Leon worked on road construction and in the mining industry, their early years were marked by many moves. As a mother of six children and all that entailed, she managed to take college classes and obtained her realtor's license. She worked as a police dispatcher in Portales and in Boise City, OK. In Dumas, TX, she was a quality control line supervisor at Swift and Co. Mrs. Perkins lived a long and full life.
Shannon is survived by five of her children: Linda and Jim Robinson, Kay and Monte Smith, all of Amarillo, TX, Quirt and Darlene Perkins of Ponca City, OK, Charles and Christie Perkins of Bedias, TX, and Larry and Diane Perkins of Rowlette, TX. Fourteen grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren also survive her. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leon Perkins, who died July 23, 1990, her daughter Gayle Spikes, four grandsons, Billy George, Marshall Robinson, Travis Gerald and Cody Smalts and all of her siblings, J C Miller, Richard Miller, Cleo Qualls, Pauline Davis, and Frankie Glenn.
She is loved.
She is missed.
She feels no pain.
She is home.
Her memory will live in the hearts of her loved ones.
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Sept. 8, 2019