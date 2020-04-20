|
Graveside funeral services for Jim Ann Gardner, 75, of Canyon, TX, will be held at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in the Causey Cemetery with Darrell Brown officiating. Due to the restrictions on large gatherings, the service will be live streamed on our website, www.wheelermortuary.net . It will also be made available on Jim Ann's obituary page on our website for viewing at a later time.
Jim Ann Gardner was born February 14, 1945, in Levelland, TX to the home of Fannie Mae (Lynn) and Floyd Sherman Brown, and died on April 17, 2020, in Amarillo, TX. As her soul was too beautiful for this world, God slipped down the back stairs of Heaven and reached for Jim Ann's hand, and she went hand in hand with her Lord to her new home.
Jim Ann married the love of her life Stanley on June 8, 1963. Together they had three wonderful children, Danny, Tammy and Jeremy. They had six adorable grandchildren and two gorgeous great grandchildren. She loved her Lord and family with every bit of energy she had. Jim Ann was an angel, a prayer warrior, and gave anyone an encouraging word or a nugget of wisdom.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Kay Brown, and her brothers, Gene and Gerry Brown.
Jim Ann is survived by her husband of the home, Stanley Gardner; her children, Danny and LaQuita Gardner of Dalhart, TX, Tammy and Dale Rich of Adrian, TX, and Jeremy and Emily Gardner of Pataskala, OH; a brother, Jim Brown of Waxahachie, TX; a brother-in-law, Don and Sandy Gardner of Clayton, NM; a sister-in-law, Sonja Gardner of Lubbock, TX; six grandchildren, Tashia, Candy and Brad Ames, Delwin, Olivia, Lucy and Reid; two great grandchildren, Adysen Shaie and Kayzlee Deanelle, and many special nephews, nieces and cousins.
Jim Ann will be missed as a wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend! Fly High, grandmother, Fly High!
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to the Causey Cemetery Fund, PO Box 13, Causey, NM 88113.
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Apr. 22, 2020