Jim VanSickel, 94, of Clovis, New Mexico died on February 26, 2020, in Clovis, New Mexico. Jim was born on January 4, 1926, in Williamson, West Virginia to Walter VanSickel and Belva VanSickel.
Jim was a longtime minister for Jehovah and attended the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses. He was an avid golfer and loved his physical as well as his spiritual family. He will be missed.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Belva; his wife, Wynona VanSickel; and three sisters, Mary, Margaret, and Jeanie, all from California.
J im is survived by his son, Brit VanSickel of Amarillo, Texas; brother Rodney VanSickel of Norman, Oklahoma; and two grandchildren, Katelynn Soria and Monica VanSickel.
Services for Jim will be held on March 7, 2020 at 2:00PM at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses at 1400 M.L.K. Jr. Blvd in Clovis, New Mexico
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Mar. 1, 2020