Jimmie "Dwayne" Kelley, 64, of Peoria, Arizona was called home by his Lord and Savior on Sunday evening, July 12, 2020, where he unexpectedly passed away in his home from natural causes.
Dwayne was born in Clovis, New Mexico on May 2, 1956, to J.D. Kelley and Bertha Lou Owens Kelley.
He graduated from Texico High School, Texico, NM in 1974 and from Eastern New Mexico University in Portales, NM in 1978. Upon graduation from college he was hired by Texas Instruments on October 2, 1978, and worked for TI until he resigned in late 2010. On October 1, 2010, he began a new chapter in his career working for ON Semiconductor in Phoenix, Arizona, where he remained employed until his sudden passing.
Dwayne's childhood was full of fun, love and hard work growing up on his family farm in Pleasant Hill, NM. He raised animals and drove a tractor from an early age. Dwayne was involved in 4-H and FFA and raised and showed sheep in the county fair. He loved riding horses and grew up milking cows as part of his daily chores. He loved visiting home and spending time catching up with family and friends whenever he could.
Dwayne traveled the world while employed with both TI and ON and thoroughly enjoyed all of the places he went and the multitudes of people he met. He was witty, loyal, kind-hearted, and loved his Lord, his family, and work with passion and faithfulness.
Outside of his dedication and love for the companies for which he worked, as well as, their many employees, Dwayne served his church and community in multiple capacities for over 42+ years. He was active in Southern Baptist Churches in each city he lived in. He served as a Sunday School Department Director, Sunday School Teacher, Sound System Manager, Deacon, Chairman of the Deacons, and worked on countless committees in his home churches in both Odessa and Rowlett, Texas.
Dwayne was a member of the United Way Board in Odessa, Texas for many years. He was also active in his Arizona community and participated in multiple charity events.
Most recently, Dwayne was very active with The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
(LLS) as an Executive Committee Member. He brought light to the darkness of cancer and inspired many other committee members with his passion for the organization. He had chosen to work with this charity in honor of his father who passed away after a lengthy battle with cancer.
He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan, loved the majestic eagle, horses, and thoroughly enjoyed watching bronco and bull-riding competitions. But his favorite pastime was most definitely cruising down the road in his royal blue Corvette.
Dwayne was first and foremost a man of God and lived his life accordingly. He was a loving, devoted husband and best friend to Lori Ann Shelton Kelley for 41 1/2 years. They met in the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church on June 10, 1978 and were joined in marriage there on January 26, 1979. They were blessed to have their wedding officiated by Lori's father, Philip H. Shelton, who served in the United States Air Force for 26 years and was also a Southern Baptist Preacher for over 45 years. He was the current pastor at Pleasant Hill when his daughter met and married the handsome, red-headed Dwayne in the church in which he was raised.
Together they raised three incredible children, Keegan Leah Kelley, Jacoby Dwayne Kelley, and Jace Dane Kelley. He loved them fiercely and they adored their father.
He is survived by his mother, Bertha Kelley, three sisters, Diane (Greg) Loran, Elaine Cain, Beth (Robert) Thornton, his mother-in-law, Karen R. Shelton, his brother-in-law Kevin (Robyn) Shelton, his daughter-in-love, Shannon, Jace's wife, and one precious grandson, Kason.
He had 9 nieces and nephews and 13 great-nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his father, J.D. Kelley and father-in-law, Philip H. Shelton.
Services for Dwayne will be held at the First Baptist Church of Rowlett, TX on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at 11:00 am CST. A one hour viewing will be available before the services at 10:00 am. Dwayne's earthly vessel will then be laid to rest at Restland Memorial Park in Dallas, TX.
Prior to these services, a viewing will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020, from 9:00 - 11:00 am PST at the Camino del Sol Funeral Chapel and Cremation Center in Sun City West, AZ.
A Celebration of Life Memorial is currently planned for sometime in early August to be held by his company, ON Semiconductor, in Phoenix, Arizona, in honor of his life and legacy.
Dwayne would want his family and friends to remember him with joy. He would not want us spending time grieving but instead choosing to live our lives to the fullest serving the Lord he loved so deeply.
His favorite scripture verse was found in Isaiah 40:31. "But they that wait upon the LORD shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint."
Dwayne walked this earth with strength and conviction, and very seldom grew weary or faint. When his King called him home, he met his Lord rejoicing and praising His name. That is what he would want us to remember about him the most.
In lieu of flowers, Dwayne's family would be honored if you would join them in donating to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
of Phoenix, AZ. Those wishing to contribute toward a donation on his behalf, can do so at LLS.org.