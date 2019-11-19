|
|
Jimmie Leroy Looney, 69, of Portales New Mexico, passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019 in Laramie, Wyoming.
Jimmie was born to the late Oma McMath and James Looney, on August 3, 1950 in Portales, New Mexico.
Jimmie joined the Army in 1968, at the age of 17. He was deployed to Vietnam in 1969. Jimmie proudly served his country, until his honorable discharge in 1972. After his return from Vietnam, Jimmie became an Over-the-Road Truck Driver. During his career, he delivered freight in all the lower 48 states and Alaska.
Jimmie was an active member of the Portales Church of God. He made wonderful friendships amongst the church community, which he spoke of with fondness, admiration, and love.
Jimmie loved spending time in Wyoming with his 2 grandsons, Tripp and Trace, watching them play ball. Tripp and Trace will cherish listening to all the tall tales their Papa would tell them, from "it's supposed to snow today" every day of the year, to, "they have cancelled every sport, everywhere", which he had learned on the news that morning. Jimmie's tales were endless and his grandsons loved it!
Jimmie is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Brenda Looney, his 6 children, Jimmie Looney Jr., Tammy Looney, Michael Looney, Phillip Looney, Todd Looney, and Rita Looney Ake. He is also survived by, many grandchildren, his sister, Twana Hancock, and his brother Dearil 'Dink' Looney.
Jimmie is preceded in death by his son Joey Looney, 2 nephews, Jeffrey and Robert Hancock, his mother, Oma McMath, his step-father, Bob McMath, and his father James Looney.
Services will be held at the Portales Church of God, November 30th, at 2:00pm
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Nov. 24, 2019