Jimmy Eshleman, 57, of Clovis, NM passed away Monday, April 28, 2020 at his home. A private funeral services will be held on Friday, May 1, 2020 and private burial to follow at Lawn Haven Memorial Gardens. Junior Dickinson, D.R. Lewis, Ricky Lockmiller, Doug Screws, Charlie Rogers, and Tom Mackechnie will serve as pallbearers.
Jimmy was born July 29, 1962 to J.C. and Verna Mae (Glidewell) Eshlemen in Clovis, NM. He married Jana Jesko on June 29, 1982 in Clovis, NM. Jimmy was a farmer, he loved farming and restoring two stroke tractors. He especially loved to spend time with his grandchildren.
Survivors include: his wife; Jana Eshleman, son; Jared Eshleman and wife Erin, daughter; Janea Pridmore and husband Josh, three granddaughters; Brinlee Eshleman, Presly Eshleman, and Brooklyn Pridmore, mom; Verna Eshleman, siblings; Billy Eshleman and wife Charlene, Ruby Hester, Johnnie Mae Rider and husband Clint, and Judy Steinbock and husband, Terry, and numerous cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father; J.C. Eshleman, father-in-law; Raymond Jesko, brother-in-law; Butch Hester, nephew; John Eshleman, and Uncle Scotty Turner.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, 575-762-4435, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Eastern New Mexico News from May 1 to May 3, 2020.