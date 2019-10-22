|
Jo Ann Thomas, 86, of Clovis, NM passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, October 25, 2019 at Muffley Funeral Home, 1430 N. Thornton, with Pastor Jon Forrest officiating. Burial will follow at Texico Cemetery. Jason McGregor, Tyrel Gast, Stefan Mills, Avery McGregor, Doug McGregor, and Phil Mills will serve as pallbearers.
Jo Ann was born on June 18, 1933 in Joy, TX to Weldon Fulgham and Willie B. Larkin Fulgham. She married Dwain Thomas on August 30, 1968. She was a member of the "Does", served as past president and was named Doe of the Year.
Survivors include: her two daughters; Janis Gast and Cathy Mills (Phil), son; Mike Thomas (Melodye), son-in-law; Doug McGregor, grandsons; Jason McGregor (Lori), Tyrel Gast (Shannon), and Stefan Mills, granddaughters; Kacey Gast, Ali Thomas, brother; Jack Fulgham (Sue), and four great-grandchildren; Avery, Audrey, Joshua and Jaxon. She was preceded in death by her husband; Dwain Thomas, parents; Weldon and Willie Fulgham, daughter; Brenda McGregor, and sister; Jane Kent.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, 575-762-4435, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Oct. 23, 2019