A graveside funeral for Jo Marie Shields, 80, of Portales, will be held at 10:00 AM, Sat., May 2, 2020 in the Portales Cemetery with Rev. Wayne Moore officiating. Stephen Shields, Terrance Shields, Joshua Allbright, J.D. Allbright, Jesse Blue and Cameron Munro will serve as pallbearers. Due to the restrictions on large gatherings, the service will be live streamed on our website, wheelermortuary.net. It will also be made available on Jo's obituary page on our website for viewing at a later time.
Jo Marie Shields was born on June 14, 1939 in Melrose, New Mexico to the home of Alice Sarah (Carroll) and Earl Monroe, and died on April 28, 2020 in Portales. She grew up in Melrose, NM and graduated from Melrose High School in 1957. She played basketball there and also was the 1955 State Fair Queen. She worked for the U.S. Post Office in Portales and later as a Certified Medical Assistant. Jo loved working in the yard, gardening and growing flowers. She really enjoyed watching the kids and grandkids playing basketball. She loved her family very much and will be greatly missed.
Jo is survived by her husband Richard Dale Shields; her children, Mickie Patterson and Alton Shields and wife Betsy; her grandchildren, Tara Shields, Terrance Shields, Joshua Allbright and spouse Daniel Simon, J.D. Allbright, Jesse Blue, Sara Shields and significant other Cameron Munro, Stephen Shields and Clemencia Harmon; six great grandchildren, and her brother Alton Monroe. She was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter Suzanne Sara Shields.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wheeler Mortuary of Portales. 575-356-4455,wheelermortuary.net
Published in Eastern New Mexico News from May 1 to May 3, 2020.