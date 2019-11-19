|
|
Joann Been Holder, 80, of Clovis, NM passed away Friday, November 15, 2019 at her home. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm, Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Muffley Funeral Home Chapel, 1430 N. Thornton, with Pastor Furgus Tunnell officiating. Burial will follow at Lawn Haven Memorial Gardens.
Joann was born August 9, 1939 in Sparta, IL to Bill Been and Helen Neidert Been. In 1959 she married Bennie Holder in Clovis, NM. Joann worked as a X-Ray Tech. She enjoyed raising race horses and playing with her dog; Lacy. Her family will remember her as a hard worker.
Survivors include: her husband; Bennie Holder, daughter; Cheryl Teitz (Stephen), son; Robert Holder, grandchildren; Kyle Teitz (Stephanie), Brittany Haws (Jordan), Brooks Holder (Leigh), and Brennan Goff (Rowdy), two great-granddaughters; Harper Madyson Holder and Harlee Joann Teitz, three siblings; Carol Jones (Terry) of Hobbs, NM, Barbara Fisher (Don) of Evans, GA, and Bill Been (JoAnna) of Bullverde, TX, and brother-in-law; Jim LeMier of Portales, NM. She was preceded in death by her parents; Bill and Helen Been and sister; Sharon LeMier.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, 575-762-4435, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Nov. 20, 2019