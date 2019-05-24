Joanne J. Burns passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019 at University Medical Center in Lubbock, Texas. Joanne was born in Fort Supply, Oklahoma on November 4, 1930 to Walter B. and Annabel Jessee.

Joanne graduated from high school in Durant, Oklahoma in the spring of 1948 and enrolled in Oklahoma State University. She graduated with a B.A. in Home Economics at OSU in 1952. After a brief time working at Neiman Marcus in Dallas, Joanne moved to Clovis in 1953 to work for the New Mexico Gas Company. Joanne married the most eligible bachelor in Clovis, Thomas E. Burns, on June 19, 1954 at Sacred Heart Church.

Joanne and Tom were blessed with four children: Terence Lee (Terry) of Clovis, Margaret Anne Hinchee of Clovis, Mary Charlotte Nee (David) of Edgewood, NM, and Janette Clare Morley (Tom) of Arlington Heights, IL. She was also blessed with seven grandchildren: Sean Michelem Hinchee, Conor Patrick Burns Hinchee, Adelynn Jessee Nee, Kellen Thomas Nee, Mary Clare Morley, Joanna Elaine Morley, Tara Rose Morley, and two great-grandchildren: Lola Anne Hinchee, and Leo Dade Hinchee.

She never waivered from her faith and was a sustaining member of Central Christian Church in Clovis. She was a supportive mother, reliable friend, brilliant seamstress, talented musician, experienced and curious traveler, consummate cook, gifted interior designer with an eye for color, enthusiastic volunteer, and an expert bridge player.

Her parents, two brothers and a sister, and her husband preceded Joanne in death.

Cremation has taken place. Joanne wished for a "Celebration of Life" to be held in the family home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to at 3 International Drive, Suite 200, Rye Brook, NY 10573.

Services are under the care of Steed Todd Funeral Home, 800 E Manana, Clovis NM 88101 (575) 763-5541.