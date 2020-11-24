1/1
Jody Robert "Bubba" Rogers
1990 - 2020
Jody Robert "Bubba" Rogers, 30, of Clovis, NM passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020, at Covenant Medical Center in Lubbock, TX. A celebration of life will be held at 12:00 noon on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at 505 W. 17th Street, Clovis, NM.
Bubba was born May 20, 1990, in Portales, NM to Warren Rogers and Judy Gilbert Rogers. He worked as a Handyman. Bubba enjoyed hiking, fishing, mountain botany, and spending time with his family and friends. He has gone to heaven with is grandpa Darryl fishing.
Survivors include: his mother; Judy Bledsoe of Clovis, NM, father; Warren Rogers (Dana) of Alamogordo, NM, brother; Cody Gilbert (Stacy) of Hobbs, NM, grandmother; Jackie Rogers of Las Vegas, NV and Bonnie Gilbert of Clovis, NM, brother; Philip Cotham of Albuquerque, NM, numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and extended family. He was preceded in death by his grandfather; Darryl.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home 575-762-4435, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com

Published in Eastern New Mexico News from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Muffley Funeral Home Inc.
1430 Thornton
Clovis, NM 88101
575-762-4435
