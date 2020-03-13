|
Joe Blair went to heaven Thursday, March 12, 2020, at his home in Portales. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A.M, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in the Wheeler Mortuary Chapel with Karen Kibbe officiating assisted by Pat Boone. Masonic Rites will be rendered by Portales Lodge #26 AF&AM. Burial will follow at Grady Cemetery with Richard Hall, Kevin Hall, Dustin Hall, Connor Hall, McLayne Hall and John Gentry serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be the members of American Legion Post #31 as well as Jim Warnica and Charles Good. Military honors will be rendered by the American Legion. Friends and family may call from 1 to 4 Tuesday, March 17th at the funeral home. Instead of flowers, it would mean a lot more to us if you would make a contribution in Joe's name to the causes cared most about supporting: The First Presbyterian Church of Portales, s, and . In this way, his passing can help them do a little more good in the world.
Joe was born October 15, 1925, in Portales to Frances Marion (Tobe) and Zona Blair. He attended Portales schools until the day after his 17 birthday on which his dad agreed to sign for him to enlist in the Navy in 1942. He thought joining the service was the patriotic thing to do as the nation pulled together to fight WW ll . After boot camp, he went aboard the USS Farragut DD348 a destroyer. He served both in the Atlantic and Pacific. The Farragut was involved in 26 engagements and received 13 battle stars. Joe was discharged February 21, 1946.
After returning home he met and married the love of his life, Dorothy Stanfield, from Grady, NM. They had one daughter, Judy. He was Portales City Clerk from 1947-48, after which he owned and operated B&B TV for 38 yrs. In 1956 Joe helped form and was Commander of the Civil Air Patrol Squadron for several years. He co-founded the Roosevelt Co. Sheriff Reserve in 1978. Serving as Captain for 8 ? years. He was a member of Portales Masonic Lodge#26 AF&AM for over 60 years. He was a Master Mason-32nd Scottish Rite Mason-York Rite Knight Templar Mason and a Shriner, as well as a member of Portales American Legion Post 31 for over 20 years, serving as Commander for 18 years.
Joe's Patriotism, love of country and our flag continued throughout his life. In 1946 AL Post 31 formed an honor guard or the purpose of conducting military funerals for Roosevelt county boys killed in WWll. In 2001 Post 31 formed another Honor Guard to conduct military funerals for veterans of Roosevelt County,. He and members have presented the flag over 280 times.
Joe received many honors over the years for his military service and his service to the community and veterans, such as being honored by the president of the Phillipines, Citizen of the year and Pioneer of the year. He was extremely honored in 2011 to be apart of the Southern Honor Flight to go to Washington D.C. With other WWll veterans to see the WWll memorial.
While he was passionate about flying, hunting, history and especially the history of Roosevelt Co. there was nothing he treasured more than his family. His beloved Dorothy went to be with the Lord in 1988.
He will be forever missed by his daughter Judy Blair Hall and husband Jim, along with his grandchildren and their families, Richard Hall and his wife Stacey, and their children, Connor, Brayden and Payton, Kevin Hall and his wife Julie and their children, McLayne, Preslea and Landree, and McLayne's daughter Klaicee, and Dustin Hall and his wife DeAnna and their children, Lynnde and Taryn. He was preceded in death by his parents and all of his 13 half-brothers and sisters.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wheeler Mortuary of Portales. 575-356-4455,wheelermortuary.net
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Mar. 15, 2020