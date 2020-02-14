|
|
Services for Joe L. Garcia will be held at 1:00 pm, Monday, February 17, 2020 at St. James Episcopal Church, 1117 North Main Street, Clovis, NM with Father Alan Brockmeier officiating. Interment of cremains will follow at Mission Garden Cemetery, Clovis, NM.
Joe Louis Garcia, 62 of Clovis, NM was born February 24, 1957 in Santa Rosa, NM, the son of Don Garcia and Socorro Sena. He passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Plains Regional Medical Center following an illness. His family was at his bedside.
Joe grew up and attended schools in Santa Rosa. He worked for several years in an auto garage with Eddie Andrada. Joe moved to Clovis in the late 70's and worked for the Rierson family for over 20 years, in their auto business, detailing vehicles. Since 1996 he has owned and operated Joe and Sons Auto Detail Shop on Main Street.
Joe was a member of St. James Episcopal Church in Clovis. He was a true car enthusiast and loved attending car shows with his family, he enjoyed listening to New Mexico Spanish music.
Joe is preceded in death by his mother Socorro Sena, his father Don Garcia on September 24,2004, two sisters Maggie Fabela, and Mary Helena Garcia, four brothers Sam Moncayo, Florencio Moncayo Jr., Fernando Tobar, and Frank Moncayo.
Survivors include three sons Jeremy Garcia (Crystal) of Clovis, Joe O. Garcia (Jessica Silva) of Clovis, and Jonathan "Pee-Wee" Garcia of Clovis, eight grandchildren, Sammy Lopez, Destiny Garcia, Savannah Garcia, Jeremy Garcia Jr., Jaelyn Garcia, Jolene Garcia, Joe Garcia, Jr., and Joel Garcia, and seven great-grandchildren. Other survivors include seven siblings, three brothers Don M. Garcia Jr., of Clovis, Tony Garcia of Clovis, Johnny Garcia of Stockton, CA, four sisters, Ramona Tobar of Stockton, CA, Frances Rodriguez of Alaska, Mary Moncayo of Clovis, and Linda Robles of Clovis. Along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Arrangements are under the direction of Chavez Funeral Home, 830 N. Fifth Street, Fort Sumner, NM. (575) 355-2311.
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Feb. 16, 2020