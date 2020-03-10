Home

POWERED BY

Services
Muffley Funeral Home Inc. - Clovis
1430 Thornton
Clovis, NM 88101
575-762-4435
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
The Chapel
1500 N. Thornton
Clovis, NM
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joe Madrid
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joe Madrid


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joe Madrid Obituary
Joe Madrid, 81, of Clovis, NM passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020 in Lubbock, TX. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, March 14, 2020 at The Chapel, 1500 N. Thornton, Clovis.
Joe Madrid was born May 6, 1938. He served in the US Army. Joe was a Classic Car Enthusiast. He collected shirt buttons and created picture frames.
Survivors include: his children; Lorie Madrid, Johnny Madrid, Nancy Madrid, Susanne Madrid, and Fernando Madrid. He was preceded in death by son; Phillip Madrid.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, 575-762-4435, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joe's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Muffley Funeral Home Inc. - Clovis
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -