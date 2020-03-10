|
|
Joe Madrid, 81, of Clovis, NM passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020 in Lubbock, TX. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, March 14, 2020 at The Chapel, 1500 N. Thornton, Clovis.
Joe Madrid was born May 6, 1938. He served in the US Army. Joe was a Classic Car Enthusiast. He collected shirt buttons and created picture frames.
Survivors include: his children; Lorie Madrid, Johnny Madrid, Nancy Madrid, Susanne Madrid, and Fernando Madrid. He was preceded in death by son; Phillip Madrid.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, 575-762-4435, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Mar. 11, 2020