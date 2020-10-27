Memorial service for Joe Sealy, Age 85, of Clovis, New Mexico, is scheduled for 11:00 AM, Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Parkland Baptist Church in Clovis with Wayne Boydstun of Clovis officiating. Joe passed away peacefully at his home in Clovis, New Mexico on October 12, 2020, surrounded by his four children.
Joe was born on November 29, 1934 in Rockmart, Georgia to Clovis and Eunice (Rutledge) Sealey. He was the fourth out of five children. After graduation, he joined the Air Force. In 1957, Joe was stationed at Cannon Air Force Base in Clovis, New Mexico. While there, he was dragging main street and met his future wife of 59 years, Jane Ann Kelso. They married on April 4, 1958 in Clovis. They settled down on a farm owned by Jane's parents, Everett and Grace Kelso. He was an impeccable farmer until his death. Joe and Jane loved to load up the motor home with their trike and travel to Kerrville, Texas, Destin, Florida and Rockmart, Georgia. He was a charter member of Parkland Baptist Church in Clovis. Joe is preceded in death by his wife, Jane; his parents; two sisters, Nell Westmoreland of Doraville, Georgia and Gerry Paxson of Decatur, Georgia; a sister-in-law, Faye Sealey of Marietta, Georgia; and one granddaughter, Padyn Hughes of Bovina, Texas.
Joe is survived by his three daughters, Suzan Hughes and her husband, Kevin of Bovina, Texas, Darla Sealey of Bovina, Texas and Layle Sanchez and her husband, Antonio of Portales, New Mexico; his son, Jay Sealey and his wife Pam of Clovis, New Mexico; his two brothers, Bill Sealey of Decatur, Georgia and Ken Sealey of Marietta, Georgia; his brother-in-law, Max Kelso and his wife, Jean of Elk Creek, Missouri; his nine grandchildren, Haylee Ruiz and her husband, Henry of Muleshoe, Texas, McKenna Sealey of Clovis, New Mexico, McCall Sealey of Lubbock, Texas, Maddie Waller and her husband, Ben of Roanoke, Texas, Haston Sanchez of Portales, New Mexico, Aubrie Sanchez of Portales, New Mexico, Gavin Sanchez of Portales, New Mexico; two great-grandchildren, Lyla Ruiz of Muleshoe, Texas and Liam Ruiz of Muleshoe, Texas; and numerous nephews, nieces, cousins and loving friends; and Lee Cummings of Rockmart, Georgia, a very special childhood friend.
The family suggests memorials be sent to the Padyn Hughes Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Wells Fargo Bank, 223 North Main Street, Clovis, New Mexico, 88101.