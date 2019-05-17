Home

POWERED BY

Services
Muffley Funeral Home Inc. - Clovis
1430 Thornton
Clovis, NM 88101
575-762-4435
Resources
More Obituaries for Johhna Moss
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Johhna Louise Moss


1971 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Johhna Louise Moss Obituary
Johnna Louise Moss, 48, of Clovis, NM died Monday, May 13, 2019 at Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm, Friday, May 17, 2019 at The Chapel, 1500 N. Thornton, with Deacon Daniel Chavez officiating.
Johnna was born March 23, 1971 in Rivertson WY to Medrick Herman Moss Sr. and Wilma Rose C'Hair Moss. She spent some of the time on The Wind River Indian Reservation in Wyoming. She also attended Flandrea Indian School. She moved to Clovis, NM in August of 1995 and make Clovis her home for herself and her three boys. She was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her boys. She will always be remember for being able to speak her mind.
Survivors include: her three sons; Joshua Moss, Jaymes Moss, and John Montoya, and three grandsons; Jaymes Moss, Jayson Moss, and John J. Montoya Jr.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, 575-762-4435, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Muffley Funeral Home Inc. - Clovis
Download Now