Johnna Louise Moss, 48, of Clovis, NM died Monday, May 13, 2019 at Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm, Friday, May 17, 2019 at The Chapel, 1500 N. Thornton, with Deacon Daniel Chavez officiating.

Johnna was born March 23, 1971 in Rivertson WY to Medrick Herman Moss Sr. and Wilma Rose C'Hair Moss. She spent some of the time on The Wind River Indian Reservation in Wyoming. She also attended Flandrea Indian School. She moved to Clovis, NM in August of 1995 and make Clovis her home for herself and her three boys. She was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her boys. She will always be remember for being able to speak her mind.

Survivors include: her three sons; Joshua Moss, Jaymes Moss, and John Montoya, and three grandsons; Jaymes Moss, Jayson Moss, and John J. Montoya Jr.

