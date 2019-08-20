|
|
John Alton Goldman, 83, of Clovis, NM passed away August 13, 2019, at his home. A visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Friday, August 23, 2019, at Muffley Funeral Home, 1430 N. Thornton. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Muffley Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Lawn Haven Memorial Gardens.
John was born August 13, 1935, in Los Angeles, CA to William A. Goldman and Rose Gremingar Goldman. He served in the US Air Force. After his discharge he worked Civil Service at Cannon AFB. John was a member of McDonald Coffee group with Pete and Ray. He enjoyed traveling, spending evenings with his lovely wife, and having coffee at McDonald's.
Survivors include: his daughter; Lisa Davis of Riffle, CO, brother; Bill Goldman of San Diego, CA, and three grandchildren; Justin Davis, Samantha Davis, and Julie Davis. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister; Anna Goldman, and wife; Sherlene Ruthie Goldman.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, 575-762-4435, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Aug. 21, 2019