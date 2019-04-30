Services Muffley Funeral Home Inc. - Clovis 1430 Thornton Clovis , NM 88101 575-762-4435 Resources More Obituaries for John Jones Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? John D. Jones

1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers John D. Jones, known as Johnny to his family, passed away peacefully at home early morning on April 28, 2019 after a 6-year battle with cancer. He was born April 2, 1948 to John L. Jones and Joy E. Burke-Jones in Pikeville, KY.

Shortly after his birth the family moved back to Tucumcari, NM where John grew up and attended school until the 9th grade. At that time the family moved to Roy, NM and he graduated Roy High School in 1966. Upon graduating he returned to Tucumcari, NM and met the love of his life, Beverly Griggs in March of 1967.

John enlisted in the United States Army where he proudly served his country as a Paratrooper from September 1967 and was honorably discharged September 1970. During his service he was wounded in battle during the Vietnam War in which he was awarded a Purple Heart.

John married Beverly Griggs-Jones on January 9, 1971 in Tucumcari, NM. He also began another relationship in 1971, when he accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior. It was through his love for Beverly that he was lead to Christ. He told his family and friends that he always wanted to be wherever Beverly was. It just so happened that she spent a lot of time in church and so he followed.

Upon marrying, John and Beverly made their home in Las Cruces, NM until 1975 when they moved to Tucumcari, NM where he began his career with the United States Postal Service. In 1977 he transferred to Clovis, NM and they made their final home there. He retired from the United States Postal Service in 2003 after serving 29-years.

John served in he New Mexico Mounted Patrol for over 30-years. He held almost all positions within the New Mexico Mounted Patrol and held the rank of Colonel upon his passing.

He served as Deacon at Parkland Baptist Church where he, Beverly and family have been members since March of 1978. He had a passion to work with youth and was involved with the youth ministry at church as well as having coached and umpired Little League baseball, High School baseball and softball throughout the years. He was a lifetime member of the .

John was also an avid hunter. He loved o hunt elk, deer, turkey and geese throughout New Mexico and Oklahoma. He also hunted Caribou in Canada and Oryx in New Mexico.

He is survived by his wife of 48-years; Beverly Jones of Clovis, NM, his son; Brian D. Jones and wife Johnnie of Clovis, NM, his son; John M. Jones and wife Kendra of Thomas, OK, his daughter; Jennifer Ramirez and husband Ruben of Princeton, TX, his grandchildren; Lita Cadena of Green Bay, WI, Ruben D. Ramirez of Dallas, TX, Jordan Jones of Princeton, TX, Luke Jones of Princeton, TX, Katelyn Jones of Thomas, OK, and John Tyler Jones of Thomas, OK, and his great-grandchildren; Violette Larson of Green Bay, WI and Eli Jones of Princeton, TX, his sister; Belinda Jones-Mollering and husband Roger Mollering of Chaparral, NM, his brothers-in-law; Gayland Griggs and wife Karen of Farmington, NM, Eddy Griggs and wife Lisa of Tucumcari, NM, Phillip Griggs and wife Theresa of Tucumcari, NM, and Desmond Griggs and wife Linda of Tucumcari, NM, his uncle; Jerry Horn of Snyder, TX, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family and good friends.

He is preceded in death by his father; John L. Jones, his mother; Joy E. Jones, his brothers; Richard L. Jones and Dean H. Jones, father-in-law; Garland Griggs, and mother-in-law; Bettie Sue Griggs.

Pallbearers are grandsons; Jordan Jones, Luke Jones, and John Tyler Jones, his nephew; Rick Jones, and good friends; George England, Phil Jackson, Richard Jackson, and Charlie Eldridge.

Honorary pallbearers are his grandchildren; Lita Cadena, Ruben D. Ramirez, and Katelyn Jones, his great-grandchildren; Violette Larsen and Eli Jones, and his good friends; Dick Gressett, Forest Coulter, Randy Crowder, and all of his coffee group friends.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, that memorial donations be made to , 3513 10th Street, Lubbock, TX 79415.

The family would like to thank nurses, Susan and Judy from Interim Home Healthcare as well as his physical therapist, Molly and others that helped.

2 Corinthians 5:1: Our bodies are like tents that we live in here on earth. But when these tents are destroyed, we know that God will give each of us a place to live. These homes will not be buildings that someone has made, but they are in heaven and will last forever.

A visitation will be held from 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Muffley Funeral Home, 1430 N. Thornton, Clovis, NM. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Parkland Baptist Church, 921 Parkland Drive, Clovis, NM, with Pastor Wayne Boydstun officiating. He will be laid to rest immediately following the service at Lawn Haven Memorial Gardens with full military honors.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, 575-762-4435, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on May 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries