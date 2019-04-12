John Fratus Goar, 87, of Fort Worth, TX passed away April 10, 2019. A visitation will be held at 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm on Sunday, April 14, 2019 and 10:00 am to 12:00 pm on Monday, April 15, 2019 at Muffley Funeral Home, 1430 Thornton, Clovis. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm Monday, April 15, 2019 at The Chapel, 1500 N. Thornton, Clovis. Burial will follow at Lawn Haven Memorial Gardens.

John was born December 1, 1931 in Estancia, NM to Robert Keith Goar and Mattie Emily Sides Goar. He married Sharon Stone December 28, 1959 in Clovis, NM. John earned his Bachelors of Science Degree in Agricultural Engineering at New Mexico State University. He was a member of the National Society of Professional Engineers, American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers, and First Baptist Church in Crowley, TX.

Survivors include: his wife; Sharon Goar, three children; Robert (Karen) Goar, Carla Goar, and Camille (Troy) Cates, six grandchildren; Aaron Goar, Katy Vita, Faith Goar, Phoebe Cates, Sophia Cates, and John Cates, two great-grandchildren; Marissa Reedy and Andrew Reedy, and three siblings; Shade Goar, Lane Goar, and Hershel Goar. He was preceded in death by his parents; Robert Keith Goar and Mattie Sides Goar, and daughter; Carol Goar Minton.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home.