|
|
John J. Perez Jr., 50, of Clovis, NM died Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Plains Regional Medical Center. A rosary will be held at 10:00 am, Monday, November 25, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Mass of the Resurrection will be held at 10:30 am, Monday, November 25, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, with Father Christopher Martinez officiating. Burial will follow at Lawn Haven Memorial Gardens.
John was born April 7, 1969 in Clovis, NM to John J. Perez Sr. and Antonia T. Gonzales Perez. He worked in construction. John enjoyed riding his motorcycle and spending time with his son.
Survivors include: his parents; John and Antonia Perez of Clovis, NM, brother; Fernando Perez (Jessica Banister) of Clovis, NM, son; Jessie Perez of Clovis, NM, nephews; Tyler Perez, Lawrence Perez, and Regan Perez and a great-niece; Aubrey Perez.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, 575-762-4435, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Nov. 24, 2019