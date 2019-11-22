Home

POWERED BY

Services
Muffley Funeral Home Inc. - Clovis
1430 Thornton
Clovis, NM 88101
575-762-4435
Rosary
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for John Perez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John J Perez Jr.


1969 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John J Perez Jr. Obituary
John J. Perez Jr., 50, of Clovis, NM died Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Plains Regional Medical Center. A rosary will be held at 10:00 am, Monday, November 25, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Mass of the Resurrection will be held at 10:30 am, Monday, November 25, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, with Father Christopher Martinez officiating. Burial will follow at Lawn Haven Memorial Gardens.
John was born April 7, 1969 in Clovis, NM to John J. Perez Sr. and Antonia T. Gonzales Perez. He worked in construction. John enjoyed riding his motorcycle and spending time with his son.
Survivors include: his parents; John and Antonia Perez of Clovis, NM, brother; Fernando Perez (Jessica Banister) of Clovis, NM, son; Jessie Perez of Clovis, NM, nephews; Tyler Perez, Lawrence Perez, and Regan Perez and a great-niece; Aubrey Perez.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, 575-762-4435, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Muffley Funeral Home Inc. - Clovis
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -