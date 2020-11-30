Louie a lifetime resident of New Mexico peacefully passed away on November 25,2020, at his home in Clovis, NM. Louie was one of four children born to Jean (John) Erramouspe and Jeanne Orhategaray, who immigrated to New Mexico from Bidarray, France in the early 1900's and both conveyed a strong work ethic and respect for animals and rangelands. Louie was the last remaining first-generation Erramouspe family member. Louie was a well-known and highly respected cattleman and rancher managing several cattle operations throughout New Mexico and almost anywhere you would go, people knew of Louie.

He was an all-around champion cowboy, competing in bareback, saddlebronc and bull riding. Throughout his rodeo career, Louie won many trophy saddles and buckles. After graduating high school in Corona, New Mexico he attended New Mexico State University in Las Cruces where he was on the rodeo team.

Louie growing up helped to operate the large sheep and cattle family ranch in Corona, New Mexico. After leaving the family ranch Louie owned and operated a ranch in the Stanley, New Mexico area for several years. Louie later managed several ranches for the late Charlie Crowder and Gus Wortham for whom he was also their personal pilot. Louie later moved to Ruidoso, New Mexico where he and Charlie Crowder developed and sub-divided Black Forest. In the 1980's Louie moved to Clovis, New Mexico and was co-owner with Harvey Tindell in Mesa Livestock. In 1987 Louie moved on to running his own cow-calf operation in the Vaughn-Milagro area until his passing.

Louie was an avid golfer and loved the golf rounds with his buddies and family at the Colonial Park Country Club and Cree Meadows in Ruidoso. Louie also loved attending junior rodeos, local and Pro rodeos watching his favorite cowboys and cowgirls compete.

Predeceasing Louie are his parents, his brothers Leon Erramouspe, Johnny Erramouspe and his sister Jane Erramouspe Books.

He is survived by his wife, Glennis Erramouspe and his children; Lorin Erramouspe Abbey (David), Lisa Erramouspe Rodriguez (Robert), John Erramouspe, Shalei Erramouspe Bennett and Melissa Erramouspe. Louie is also blessed with twelve grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. All of his children, nieces and nephews are very successful and have proven to be good parents and leaders in their own family and communities. Louie will always remain a family leader as his memory lives on in our hearts and minds. We will always do better because of him.

His family request that in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the Justin Cowboy Crisis Fund. Donations can be directed to: The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. Attention JCCF, 101 Pro Rodeo Drive, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80919.



