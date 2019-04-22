Memorial Service for John Stephen Patton, age 66, of Clovis, New Mexico, is scheduled for 11:00 AM, Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Ranchvale Baptist Church in Ranchvale, New Mexico. Steve died Friday, April 19, 2019 in Lubbock, Texas. He was born June 7, 1952 in Clovis to William Gordon Patton Sr. and Bill (Ward) Patton.

Steve attended all 12 grades of school in Clovis before graduating from New Mexico State University in Las Cruses with a bachelors in Agricultural Economics. Upon his graduation, he was employed by Union Carbide, staying with this industry for 15 years. After leaving the corporate world, Steve went to work for the New Mexico Boys Ranch in Melrose. Finally, he started his own business, Satellite Systems Plus as an independent retailer for Dish Network. Steve was defined by his black hat, Wranglers, boots and a nice shirt with his name on the collar. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Steve is survived by his daughter, Chessa Threlkeld and her family from Katy, Texas; his son, Chance Patton and his family from Richmond, Texas; and his brother, Gordon Patton and his wife, Betty of Roswell, New Mexico.

Online condolences may be made at www.ellisfuneralhomes.com. Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Apr. 21, 2019