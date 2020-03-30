|
A native Quay Countian Johnnie Yvonne Parish passed away peacefully Saturday, March 28, 2020. She was a resident of Quail Ridge Nursing Facility for the past two months. She was born December 12, 1935, and spent her life as a resident of Tucumcari.
Upon high school graduation, Johnnie worked a short time for Mountain Bell as an operator and then Joe G Malouf & Sons at the their Tucumcari warehouse as a bookkeeper. In 1960, she ran for Quay County Treasurer winning the position, and served in the office for over 40 years. She was an active member of the New Mexico Association of Counties during her career, and served as president of that organization in 1979. Johnnie represented them in Washington D.C. and various other cities.
Johnnie was an active member of the Lady Democrats in Quay County, as well as the Democratic Party, and was very involved with Altrusa, Rebekah's, and the New Mexico Mental Health Resources Board. She was a lifelong member of the Center Street United Methodist Church. Johnnie also enjoyed being involved in her family ranch west of Tucumcari. Following her husband's death, she continued with this passion.
Johnnie is survived by her two daughters, Joyce and Bill Garrett of Tucumcari, and Lissa and Kelvin Sharp of Hobbs; her four grandchildren, Ryan and Sanda Garrett, and Lindsey and John Sharp; one sister, Sue Moore; one nephew, Gary and Diana Moore, and her lifelong friend Jeff Lewalling. She was preceded in death by her husband Bill Parish in 2004, her parents John and Maxine Smith, brother-in-law J. Bronson Moore, and her nephew John Moore.
Celebration of her life will be graveside at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Tucumcari Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor John Barrett officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make donations to the .
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Apr. 1, 2020