Johnny Manuel Harris "Mr. Skillet", 58, of Clovis, NM passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020. Visitation will be held, Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm at The Chapel, 1500 N. Thornton Street, Clovis, NM. A rosary will be held at at 5:00 pm on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at The Chapel, 1500 N. Thornton. Mass of the Resurrection will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, September 18, 2020, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, with Father Eli Valadez officiating. Burial will follow at Mission Garden of Memories. Larry Franklin, Clay LeMaire, William Gonzales, Greg Bergman, Gary Montano, Andy Sena, Daniel Tapia, Lance Jerigan, and Mike Turner will be pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be the American Legion Riders.
Johnny was born September 22, 1961 in Ft. Sumner, NM, to Amon Harris and Juanita Coronado Harris. He married Lucy in April of 1990 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Johnny worked as a truck driver for over 30 years for Burkett Moving and Storage, and for Cissell Transfer and Storage. He was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, American Legion Post 25, Past Son's of the American Legion Commander, Past president and founder of the American Legion Riders Chapter 2, VFW 3015, AmVets Post 14, American Legion Post team 3, and the Fraternal Order of Eagles 3245.
Survivors include: his mother; Juanita C. Harris, two sons; Valentino Martinez (Angelina) of Clovis, NM, and Michael John Smithson (Amber) of Bovina, TX, two daughters; Carla Dillehay (Anthony) of San Antonio, TX and Martina Gutierrez (Miguel) of Ames, IA, four sisters; Janet Romero (Jackie) of Clovis, NM, Maryjane Berning of North Carolina, Angie Robledo (Vic) of Kansas, and JoAnn Sena (Larry) of Los Lunas, three brothers; Larry Harris (Florinda) of Clovis, NM, Ramon Harris of Clovis, NM, and Joseph Harris (Wanda) of Las Vegas, NM, 18 grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, uncles, aunts, and many friends that were like family to him. He was preceded in death by: his wife; Lucy Harris, father; Amon Harris, two brothers; Amon Gurule and Joey Harris, and sister; Kathy Harris.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, 575-762-4435, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com
