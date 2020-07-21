A memorial service for Johnny Turner, 94 of Portales, will be held at 10:00 AM, on Monday, July 27, 2020, at Calvary Baptist Church with Rev. Brad Morgan and Rev. Wesley McAfee officiating.
Johnny Lee Turner was born January 24, 1926, in San Angelo, TX to the home of Lela Louise (Kinnebrew) and William Lee Tunrner and died July 16, 2020, at his home near Portales. Mr. Turner grew up near Tucumcari in the community of Norton. After leaving school, he worked on several ranches as a cowboy. He later had a job for a time with the railroad. It was at the fairgrounds that he met his wife, Odena Feland, and they were married November 10, 1956. After their marriage, Johnny worked for Barnett Construction in various locations, but about 1961, he decided they needed to settle in one location for the sake of their daughters. So, he became an apprentice plumber. After gaining his plumbing license, he established Turner Plumbing Company and worked as a plumbing contractor until his retirement in 1988.
Mr. Turner was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church for many years. He enjoyed going deer hunting and fishing. He spent many contented hours fishing at Oasis State Park. He was always very generous with his time, and would help anyone that needed his help. One way that he displayed that, was to be available to help teach hunter safety courses.
He is survived by Odena, his wife of nearly 64 years; and a daughter, Diane Turner of Porales. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Bill and Wayne Turner, a sister, Mary (Turner) Rolan and a daughter, Mary Ann (Turner) Perales.
