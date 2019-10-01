Home

Wheeler Mortuary
500 East 3rd Street
Portales, NM 88130
(505) 356-4455
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wheeler Mortuary
500 East 3rd Street
Portales, NM 88130
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Wheeler Mortuary
500 East 3rd Street
Portales, NM 88130
Jorge Luis Najera


1961 - 2019
Jorge Luis Najera Obituary
Funeral services for Jorge Najera, 58, of Portales, will be at 2:00 PM, Sat, Oct. 5, 2019 in the Wheeler Mortuary Chapel with Roberto Jimenez officiating.  Burial will follow in the Portales Cemetery with Everett Brooks, Mikey Najera, Thomas Colvin, Paulino Najera II, Ignacio Najera and Mauricio Najera serving as pallbearers.  Mariano Ornelas, Jesus Aguirre, Ismael Trillo, Alonzo Trillo , John W. Hill, Janel D. Hill and Randy Mitchell have been asked to serve as honorary pallbearers.  The family will receive guests at the funeral home on Friday evening, Oct. 4, 2019 from 6 until 8 PM.
Jorge Luis Najera Carmona was born April 19, 1961, in Cuauthemoc, Mexico to the home of Bertha (Carmona) and Paulino Najera, and died Sept. 26, 2019 in Springer, NM.  Mr. Najera came to Socorro, NM in 1979, where he worked as a farm laborer.  A year later, her moved to Magdalena, and then in 1982 he began working at a race track in Albuquerque as a horse trainer.  On Sept. 15, 1989 in Mexico, he was married to Elsa Olivia Jimenez.  At that time he and his wife moved to Portales, and he began working as a lineman at Powerline for Mr. Jim Hill.  Jorge loved his job as  a lineman.  Jorge credited everything he learned about being a lineman from Mr. Hill.  At the time of his death he had been employed there for 30 years.  The family wishes to express very special thanks to the Hill family for all they have done for him and his family through so many years.
Jorge loved horses and roping.  Another thing he enjoyed was working on cars.  But his greatest enjoyment came from being with his family, and especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Elsa of their home; his son, Miguel Najera of Portales; his two daughters, Tammy Najera of Clovis, NM and Sarai Najera and her companion, Everett Brooks of Prattville, AL; three grandchildren, Bentley Colvin, Elijah Brooks and Zaydhen Colvin; his parents, Bertha and Paulino Najera of Cuauthemoc, Mexico; three brothers, Ignacio Najera of Carrizozo, NM, Paulino Najera II of Odessa, TX and Mauricio Najera of Mexico; six sisters, Esperanza Najera, Isbela Carabello, Melquiades Najera, Elena Bautista and Sofia Najera all of Mexico and Martha Medina of Fort Sumner, NM; as well as many nieces and nephews and other family members.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wheeler Mortuary of Portales. 575-356-4455,wheelermortuary.net
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Oct. 2, 2019
