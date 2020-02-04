|
Jose Desiderio "Jeo" Mondragon, 73, of Clovis, NM was called home to God's heavenly kingdom on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 after a long illness. He was a resident of Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. A rosary will be recited at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. A Memorial Mass of the Resurrection will follow at 10:30 a.m., with Father Elli Valadez officiating. Cremation has taken place. Burial will be at Lawn Haven Memorial Gardens and Military Honors will be provided by the US Army Honor Guard. All of his brothers will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Jeo, as he was lovingly known to many, was born to Conrado and Juanita Cordova Mondragon on March 20, 1946 in Clovis, NM and raised by Jose Efren and Maria Elena Garcia Mondragon. He married Mae Chavez Levi in Portales, NM on December 3, 1996. Jeo was blessed with three children born of a previous marriage, Johnny Joe Mondragon of Vancouver, WA; Irene Mondragon of Modesto, CA and Marcella Mondragon Ochoa of Mount Vernon, WA. Jeo was of the Catholic faith, retired from working for Eastwood Construction and K Barnett & Sons. He was a member of the American Legion Posts #25 and #117. He loved to play guitar, sing and watch his favorite football team; The Dallas Cowboys.
Survivors include: his wife Mae Mondragon of Clovis, NM; daughters; Irene Mondragon and Marcella Mondragon Ochoa (Alejandro), grandchildren; Isabella Rhiannon Gomez of Modesto, CA, Olivia Rose Ochoa and Richard Alejandro Ochoa, both of Mount Vernon, WA, brothers; Salomon Mondragon of Clovis, NM, Eloy Mondragon (Eva) of Pastura, NM, Evaristo Mondragon (Patricia) of Ontario, CA, Phillip Mondragon, Raymond Mondragon (Kathy) and Gabriel Mondragon (Martha) all of Clovis, NM. He is also survived by: sisters; Theresa Sandoval (Bobby), Amelia Cortez, Anna Marie "Mondy" Chavez all of Clovis, NM, Odie Perez (Frank) of Amarillo, TX, Leticia Pettay (Neil) of Garland, TX, Mela Cordova (David) of Albuquerque, NM, and Lucia Ramirez (Rick) of Artesia, NM.
Jeo was preceded in death by: all four of his parents, siblings; Adan Mondragon, Cleo Griego, Jose Mondragon, Jimmy Mondragon, Albert Mondragon, Lucy Hermosillo, Steve Mondragon and his beloved son; Johnny Joe Mondragon.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, 575.762.4435, www.muffleyfuneral home.com
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Feb. 5, 2020