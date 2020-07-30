1/1
Jose Garcia
1931 - 2020
The Mass of the Resurrection for Jose Garcia, 88, of Portales will be celebrated at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at St. Helen Catholic Church by Fr. Francisco Carbajal, assisted by Octaviano Garcia and Roman Garcia. Burial will follow in the Portales Cemetery with Frank Garcia, Octaviano Garcia, Morris Gutierrez, Michael Gutierrez, Joseph Garcia and Jose Garcia serving as pallbearers.
Jose Garcia was born October 9, 1931, in Encino, NM, and died July 27, 2020, in Clovis, NM. He was one of 13 children born to the home of Rita (Paiz) and Miguel Garcia. For much of his childhood, he made his home with his grandfather. In 1945 he moved with his family to Portales where they settled on a farm. Mr. Garcia enlisted in the US Air Force in 1951, during the Korean Conflict. Following his discharge in 1955, he married and moved to Ohio to work with his wife's family in the brick laying industry. He later moved to Orlando, FL where he continued to lay brick, but also earned an Associate's Degree in Industrial Arts, and taught Bricklaying at a local college. In 2009, Jose came to Portales to make his home near his brother, Robert. He enjoyed exercising his artistic talents by painting, and playing the piano. He also enjoyed flower gardening. He was a member of the Catholic Church.
He is survived by four sons, Michael Garcia of CA, Joe Garcia, Jr. of VA, Jim Garcia of ME and Tom Garcia of Orlando, FL; four brothers, Noberto "Robert" Garcia of Portales, Mike Garcia of Albuquerque, NM, Augustine Garcia of Columbus, GA and Gabriel Garcia of Santa Fe, NM; three sisters, Arcelia Gutierrez of Clovis, Antonia Peaden of Albuquerque, NM and Ceria Gomez of Oxnard, CA; as well as by numerous other family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, Inez, Tobias and Elmer Garcia and two sisters, Eloisa Sandoval and Julia Ortega.

Arrangements are under the direction of Wheeler Mortuary of Portales. 575-356-4455,wheelermortuary.net

Published in Eastern New Mexico News from Jul. 30 to Aug. 2, 2020.
