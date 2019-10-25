Home

1983 - 2019
Jose L Olivas Obituary
Jose L. Olivas age 36, of Clovis, NM, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019, at University Medical Center in Lubbock, TX. Visitation will be held, Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Muffley Funeral Home, 1430 Thornton St., at 1:00PM -3:00PM. Services will be held, Monday, October 28, 2019 at Bethel Assembly of God, 1521 N Norris, St., at 10:00AM with Pastor Ed Sullivan officiating. Burial to follow, at Mission Garden of Memories. Lionel Olivas, Izazel Apodoca, Cesar Olivas, Xaiver Olivas, Randy Lazlozano, Ray Moncado, and Scott Albert will serve as pallbearers. 
Jose was born, March 31, 1983, to Jose and San Juanita (Zapata) Olivas, in Hereford, TX. He worked for A-Key Car Wash, loved detailing cars, and working on his cars. Jose loved to listen to Christian music, and was always willing to give a helping hand to those in need.
Survivors include; four children; Lynnea Olivas, Nevaeh Olivas, Angel Sanchez, Christopher Sanchez, mother; Juanita Zapata, father; Josa Olivas, brother; Lionel Olivas, sister; Maria Olivas, nephews and nieces; Izazel Apodoca, Kaliano Apodoca, Cesar Olivas, Xaiver Olivas, Savannah Olivas, Emya Martinez, Javiin Olivas, Baby Lionel Olivas. He was preceded in death by his uncle; Hector Martinez, and grand mother; Ernestina Murillo.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com (575)762-4435
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Oct. 27, 2019
