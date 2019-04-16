Jose Corral age 34, of Clovis, NM, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at his home in Clovis. Visitation will be, Monday, April 15, 2019, from 1:00PM - 7:00PM at Muffley Funeral Home. Services will be held, Tuesday April 16, 2019, at 2:00PM at The Chapel, 1500 Thornton Street, with Pastor Alan Urioste officiating. Burial will be at Mission Gardens of Memories. Jose Antonio Lopez, Juan Lopez, Louis Nanez, Dexter Degaldo, Lonnie LeFere, Paul Gonzales, Jacob Campa, and Carlos Robles will serve as pallbearers.

Jose was born, July 16, 1984, to Evaristo and Mary Frances (Chacon) Corral, in Clovis, NM. He married Ramona Lopez, on February 14, 2019 in Clovis. Jose worked for the Curry County Event Center, as a grounds keeper. He enjoyed listening to music, making people laugh and known as a jokester. Jose loved spending time with his family and friends.

Survivors include his wife; Ramona Corral of the home, three children; Alexandria Gutierrez, Eric Gutierrez, Monique Gutierrez, father; Evaristo Corral of Clovis, NM, two brothers; Carlos (Rebecca) Corral of Amarillo, TX, Victor Corral of Clovis, NM, sister; Beverly Chacon of Albuquerque, NM and extended nieces, nephews. He is preceded in death by his mother; Mary Frances Corral, brother; Ruben Corral.

Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Apr. 17, 2019