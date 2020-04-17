|
Jose "Joe" Lumbrera of Clovis, New Mexico is now kneeling before his Lord, Jesus. Christ called Jose home on April 16, 2020, in Amarillo, Texas.
Jose Lumbrera was born to loving parents Eusebio and Maria (Rodriguez) Lumbrera on September 18, 1939, in Santa Rosa, Texas. Jose married his best friend and the love of his life, Angie (Hernandez) Lumbrera on March 15,1963. They spent 57 incredible years together building a beautiful life and family.
Jose was a Godly, passionate man with many talents. Jose who was an astounding hard worker who was employed by Triangle in Clovis, NM. Jose worked for Triangle for many years as a foreman in the lumber yard. Jose was also incredible in the kitchen and would sell his and Angie's salsa, tamales, and burritos to the Clovis community. Jose was part of the Living Stone Community Church of the Nazarene.
Jose's children looked up to their father because of the love for God he had, his love for them and their mother, and his desire to share the gospel with anyone he met.
Jose is survived by his incredible bride; Angie Lumbrera, children; Harvey (Lisa) Lumbrera of Clovis, NM, Robert (Carla) Dominguez, of Bernaillo, NM, Linda Tinajero of Clovis, NM, Lauri (Dave) Joy-Cooper of Colorado Springs,CO, sisters; Julia Gomez of Santa Rosa, TX and Margarita Torres of Detroit, MI, and brother; Chevo Lumbrera of Dimmit, TX, daughter in law; Rena Lumbrera of Dimmit, TX. Jose is also survived by his extended family, Pastor Richard and Aida Rodriguez, Wayne and Henneritta Golliheair, Glen and Gwen Hawthorne, as well as many nieces, and nephews. Jose is survived by 10 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, and 13 great-great grandchildren.
Honorary pallbearers for Jose Lumbrera include: Matthew, Terrance, Johnny, Joey, Daniel, Christian, and Phillip.
Jose is preceded in death by parents; Eusebio, and Maria, sister; Maria Aleman, and brothers; Lupe Lumbrera, Elbino Lumbrera, and Gapo Lumbrera.
Jose Lumbrera was loved by many, and he will be truly missed.
There will be a visitation Monday, April 20, 2020, from 12:00pm to 4:00pm with only 2 people in and out at a time, at Steed Todd Funeral Home.
A private ceremony will be held by immediate family on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
Private interment will be at Mission Garden Cemetery.
A memorial service for Jose Lumbrera will be held at Living Stone community church of the Nazarene at a future date.
Jose Lumbrera is in loving care by Steed Todd Funeral Home.
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Apr. 19, 2020