Jose M Romero
1989 - 2020

Jose M. Romero, age 31, of Denver, Colorado, went to his Heavenly home on August 17, 2020.
Jose was born on July 6, 1989, in Alamogordo, New Mexico to his loving parents, Frances Romero and Jose M. Sanchez, Jr.
Jose will be remembered as a man of Christian faith. He was a hard-working, self-employed house painter. Jose also had many creative talents, including art, poetry, and cooking.
Jose will be met in Heaven by his loved ones: his grandmother, Margie Romero; grandfather, Charlie Romero; grandfather, Jose M. Sanchez; and uncle, Sario Sanchez.
Those Jose leaves on earth to cherish his memory include his parents, father, Jose M. Sanchez, Jr., mother, Frances Montoya, and stepdad, Frank Montoya; his sisters, Lucinda Marie Romero, Melissa Marie Duffield, and Melinda Perez; and his grandmother, Ignacia Sanchez.
Jose is gone too soon, and he will be truly missed by all who had the honor of knowing him.
Pallbearers will include David Romero, Mario Romero, Charlie Romero, Tommy Romero, Elias Sovaparu, Joshua Mendoza, Jonathon Sanchez, and Freddy Sanchez.
Honorary pallbearers include: Gaige Perez, Kratos Perez, Jacob Ranclo, Philip Ortiz, Adam Romero, Chris Romero, Abel Romero, and Jeremy Sanchez.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions and donations be made to Jose's mother, Frances Montoya, made to her directly.
Funeral Services will be held in the Steed-Todd Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 1:00pm, with graveside service at Mission Garden Cemetery following immediately after service.
(Visitation will be held before funeral from 11:00am to 12:45pm)
ALL IN ATTENDANCE MUST WEAR A MASK AND SIT WITH THOSE THEY LIVE WITH.
Steed Todd Funeral Home is located at 800 E Manana blvd. Clovis, NM 88101
Services in loving care by Steed Todd Funeral Home

Published in Eastern New Mexico News from Aug. 26 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Steed-Todd Funeral Home
800 E. Manana Blvd
Clovis, NM 88101
(575) 763-5541
