Jose Maria Sanchez Jr
1962 - 2020
José Maria Sanchez Jr gained his heavenly wings October 23, 2020. Jose was born in Weslaco, Texas on March 8, 1962, to parents Jose M. Sanchez Sr. and Ignacia (Castillo) Sanchez. Jose served in the Army National Guard and had a passion for motorcycles, landscaping, detailing automobiles, fishing, golfing, wood working and most importantly, his family.
Jose Maria Sanchez is preceded in death by his son, Jose Romero; father, Jose M. Sanchez Sr; brother, Sario Sanchez; and grandparents, Severo and Herminia Sanchez.
Jose is survived by his loving mother, Ignacia Sanchez of Clovis NM; daughters, Melinda and Melissa of Clovis and Lucinda Romero from Albuquerque, NM; brothers, Roberto Sanchez, Jaime (Melissa) Sanchez, Joel Sanchez, Javier Sanchez from Clovis, NM and Ricky (Norma) Sanchez from Amarillo, TX.
Jose is also survived by his four sisters, Ermenia Sanchez, Hermelinda Sorapuru Sanchez, Olga Sanchez of Clovis, NM and Rachel (Jimmy) Gauna from Amarillo, TX. He is also survived by his incredible three grandsons and one granddaughter.
Jose Sanchez leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family.

We will all miss him very much.

Services in loving care by Steed Todd Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Eastern New Mexico News from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Steed-Todd Funeral Home
800 E. Manana Blvd
Clovis, NM 88101
(575) 763-5541
