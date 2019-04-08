Jose (Joe) Rivera age 91, passed away Wednesday March 27, 2019 at Quail Ridge Senior Care Center in Tucumcari, NM.

Graveside Services will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Tucumcari Memorial Cemetery. Cremation has taken place.

Joe was born, May 3, 1927 in San Ysidro, NM to Jose and Reymunda (Sandoval) Rivera. He married Manuelita Vigil on November 25, 1946 in Del Norte, CO. Joe dedicated his life to being a great husband, father, and friend. He operated the Gulf Service Station on Tucumcari Blvd. and First Street from late 1950's through the 1970's. He also worked for the Tucumcari Public Schools. He loved to be outdoors working in his yard and took great pride in life.

Survivors include his wife; Manuelita Rivera, son; Michael (Karla) Rivera, and daughter; Debra (Mike) Essex both from Albuquerque, NM, four grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren children, and 1 great great grandchild. He is preceded in death by his parents, Jose and Reymunda, 4 brothers and 1 sister.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Medical Center League House, 7000 W Amarillo Blvd., Amarillo, TX 79106.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home. Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Apr. 10, 2019