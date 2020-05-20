Jesus brought home his precious Josefa "Pepa" Mendez, 89, on Sunday, May 17, 2020, to live out her days in heaven.

Josefa was born on March 21, 1931, in Tizapan el alto, Jalisco Mexico. She was brought into this world by parents Miguel Zamora, and Maria (Gutierrez) Zamora. Josefa married George Mendez of Clovis, NM in November of 1961. Together they raised a family of 5 children and provided a warm and loving home for their kids.

Josefa is described by her precious family as being an impeccable seamstress, sewing for all of her kids, grandkids, and providing handmade dresses to her girls every other Sunday for church. Josefa is also remembered for being very talented in the kitchen. She would make delicious meals and "tortillas" for her family and guests, feeding all that were welcomed into her home. Pepa was a vivid storyteller who reflected on her life journey and loved to pass on her heartfelt wisdom. Her core belief was "you don't find happiness, you create happiness".

Josefa was an incredible wife, mother, grandmother, dress maker, Christian and friend. She left behind a legacy of kindness and love in the world.

Josefa is preceded in death by husband; George Mendez, parents; Miguel and Maria Zamora, Brothers; Miguel and Felix Zamora, Sisters; Maria Del Refugio Zamora, and Maria Guadalupe Estrada.

Josefa is survived by son; George (Nadine) Mendez, daughters; Lorie (Scott) Bradley, Lisa (Jim) MacDonald, Sandra (Rick) Ruliffson, and Elvia (Jesus) Sanchez. Josefa is also survived by 8 beautiful grandchildren, Paul Ruliffson, Sarah Ruliffson, Melissa Christ, Matthew Mendez, Christopher Mendez, Connor MacDonald, Michael MacDonald, Nicholas MacDonald. Extended Family; Anica Marez, Dominque Chairez, Jeff Christ, Maria Alvarez, Ryan Wagner.

Pallbearers include; George Mendez, Scott Bradley, Paul Ruliffson, Jim MacDonald, Michael MacDonald, and Dominique Chairez.

The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to PRMC Hospice; Jennifer McKinney, Sylvia Madrid, and Rosie Pacheco. Pastor Jon Forrest and Deacon Daniel Chavez. Father Michael of Sacred Heart Church.

An intimate rosary for Josefa Mendez will be held at the Steed Todd Funeral Home Chapel on May 21, 2020, at 4:00pm, led by Deacon Daniel. A public viewing will immediately follow the rosary. A mass will be held at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Clovis, NM on Friday May 22, 2020, at 10:00am.

Please note: Due to Covid-19 family and friends are asked to wear masks to both services, and keep a distance of 6 feet apart. Families can sit with those they live with, sitting every other row. Steed Todd is allowed to have 75 individuals in the Chapel located at 800 E Manana Blvd Clovis, NM 88101. Sacred Heart Church is allowed to have 100 individuals. There will not be a graveside service following funeral services, but all are welcome to visit her grave in groups of 5 after 1:00pm, on Friday, May 22 at Mission Garden Cemetery.

Services in loving care by Steed Todd Funeral Home.



