Josefina Aguilar passed away at her house early morning Sunday, November 24, 2019. She was born December 29, 1958, in Seminole, TX to Manuel Barrera and Elva Avila Barrera. A visitation will be held from 12:00 noon to 5:00 pm, Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at The Chapel, 1500 N. Thornton. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm, Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at The Chapel, 1500 N. Thornton, Clovis, NM.
Josefina is preceded in death by her parents; Manuel and Elva Barrera, brother; Antonio Barrera, two sisters; Mary Lopez and Alicia Barrera, and two daughters; Toni M. Lopez and Anna Maria L. Lopez. She is survived by her husband; Juan Aguilar of Clovis, NM, three brothers; Luis Barrera of Lubbock, TX, Manuel Barrera of Houston, TX, and Daniel Avila of Houston, TX, three sisters; Sylvia Garcia of Clovis, NM, Gloria Hernandez of Ft. Worth, TX, and Frances Velasquez of Houston, TX, four sons; Jesus Lopez Jr. and wife Stacy of Abilene, TX, Gilbert Lopez of Clovis, NM, Adam Lopez of Clovis, NM, and Angel Lopez of Clovis, NM, three daughters; Ruby Lopez and husband Steve of Clovis, NM, Rosalinda Lopez and husband Danny of Clovis, NM, and Gracie Chee and husband Timothy of Utah, and 19 grandchildren.
She was very much loved by family and friends alike and will be dearly missed.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, 575-762-4435, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Nov. 27, 2019