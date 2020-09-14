Joseph "Joe" Gurule, age 66, born in Clovis, New Mexico and a resident of Albuquerque, New Mexico passed away on September 4, 2020.

He is survived by his wife of twenty-seven years, Christine Gurule; children, Violet Gurule, Shannon Gallegos and husband, Mario, Sharon McFadden and husband, Austin, Danielle Rivera and husband, Joshua; mother, Bersabe "Bessie" Gurule; nine grandsons, John Michael, Anthony, Andres, Nathan, Xavier, Kayden, Anthony, Jason, Ezra; three granddaughters, Jaydin, Brianna, Julianna; one great-grandson, Adrian; siblings, Ignacio "Edward" Gurule and wife, Maria, Mary Bentancourt and husband, Charlie, Robert Gurule and wife, Florence, Flora Martinez and husband, Mike, Sam Gurule and wife, Ofelia, Inez Lovato and husband, Gene, Linda Gurule; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Joe was preceded in death by his father, Ignacio Jovito Gurule.

Joe will be remembered by his big laugh, smile, wit and sense of humor. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle from Albuquerque to Clovis to see his mother, stopping along the way to visit friends. Most of all Joe loved being with his wife and surrounded by his children and grandchildren in Albuquerque.



