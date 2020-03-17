|
Joseph "Clark" Strickland of Clovis, New Mexico passed away March 15, 2020 in Lubbock, TX.
Services for Mr. Strickland will be held at 10AM on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Calvary Baptist Church in Clovis, NM with burial to follow at Lawn Haven Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be his grandsons and great-grandsons.
Clark was born July 8, 1926 in Estelline, TX, the son of James Umphra Strickland and Lucy Jane Strickland. Clark worked on the farm in House, New Mexico and had multiple occupations throughout his life, including driving a candy truck, managing Sherwin-Williams and Wellborn Paint, and the screen shop at Triangles Hardware. Clark worked hard until the age of 83. Clark's many hobbies and skills included painting, singing, playing banjo and guitar, dominoes, gardening, discussing religion, and always being happy and willing to help others.
Clark is preceded in his passing by his parents; his wife, Virginia Burch; brother, James Strickland; sister, Mary Howard; and daughter, Viki Love.
Those Clark leaves behind to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Bettie Fitzgerald of Clovis; sister, Martha Ewing of Dallas; sons Gordon (Nancy) Strickland of Los Lunas, Steve (Vicki) Strickland of Lubbock, Kris (Debbie) Strickland of Minnesota, Joe (Jana) Strickland of Clovis; son-in-law John Love of Los Lunas; and bonus son Vic (Kathy) Fitzgerald of Florida; bonus daughter Sherrie (Garry) Shipman of Muleshoe; sister Martha Ewing of Dallas; and multiple grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren who adoringly referred to him as "Pop" or "Poppa Clark."
Clark's favorite quote that he leaves behind for his many family members and friends is, "I love you, and better yet, God loves you."
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Mar. 18, 2020