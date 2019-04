Josephine Sanchez Martinez, 92, of Clovis, NM passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019, in Albuquerque, NM. A memorial mass will be held at 10:00 am, Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 921 Merriwether, Clovis. Burial will be held at San Jon Cemetery at a later date.

Josie was born September 23, 1926 in Delta, Colorado to Jess and Aurora Sanchez. She was married to Facundo Martinez August 25, 1961, in Santa Rosa, NM. Josie was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She loved serving at the church, taking care of her family, and spending time with all of her kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids.

Survivors include: her nine children; Dolores (Bill) Thomas, Richard Sanchez, Virgie (Ken) Demaray, Ruben (Deanne) Sanchez, Louie (Angelina) Cruz, Jimmy (Mary) Martinez, Joseph (Pat) Martinez, Vivian Sylvester, and Randy Martinez, eight sisters; Virginia Lujan, Mary Lee Gutierrez, Cecilia McDaniel, Jessie (Jim) Kay, Dora Sanchez, Anita Sanchez, Mona Lisa Sanchez, and Della (Frankie) Chavez, five brothers; Raymond (Evelyn) Sanchez, Rick Rafael (Lynn) Sanchez, Valentin Sanchez, Fred (Lita) Sanchez, and Jess Sanchez Jr., 33 grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; Jess and Aurora Sanchez, husband; Facundo Martinez, grandson; Keith Meredith Jr, granddaughter; Kathy, and three sisters; Anita Sanchez, Nellie Gallegos, and Julia Folger.

