Josie P. Aragon, 79, of Clovis, NM died Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Heartland Continuing Care in Portales. A viewing will be held from 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Muffley Funeral Home. A rosary will be held at 10:30 am, Friday, June 21, 201,9 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. A communion service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, June 21, 2019, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Deacon Daniel Chavez officiating. Burial will follow at Lawn Haven Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be family members. Honorary pallbearers will be Heartland Continuing Care, Kindred Hospice, and all of her care givers.

Josie was born June 4, 1940, in Safford, AZ to Edward Palomino and Delores Rios Palomino. She married Benjamin Aragon August 12, 1957. Josie was a stay at home military mom, who loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. Her family will always remember her smile and the happiness she brought to everyone around her. She enjoyed drinking her Diet Pepsi, going shopping, the casino, and out to eat.

Survivors include: two daughters, seven sons, four sisters; Maggie Garcia of Pima, AZ, Rosie Freeman of Safford, AZ, Chaya Phillip of Safford, AZ, and Lencha Barbosa of Safford, AZ, brother; Edward Palomino, 27 grandchildren and 40 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, beloved husband; Benjamin Aragon, four brothers; Pete Palomino, Daniel Palomino, Stevie Palomino, and Michell Palomino, two sisters; Betty Tellez and Suzy Palomino, and grandson; Christopher Montez.

