Graveside service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
Santa Fe National Cemetery
Santa Fe, NM
Joy (Evenden) Lewis


1933 - 2019
Joy (Evenden) Lewis Obituary
Joy Lewis, 86, of Clovis, NM passed away Monday, November 4, 2019 at All Care Assisted Living. A graveside service will be held at 10:30 am, Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Santa Fe National Cemetery in Santa Fe, NM.
Joy was born January 28, 1933 in Gloucester, England to Edward Evenden and Elizabeth Burroughs Evenden. She married Cletus Phillip "Lou" Lewis October 16, 1954 in Cheltenham, England. Joy enjoyed reading and walking, she was known to walk up to five miles a day.
Survivors include: her three daughters; Karen Harcrow of Logan, NM, Denise Long (Rodin) of Clovis, NM, and Kim Lewis (Mike Narigon) of Manhatten Beach, CA, son; Philip Lewis of Clovis, NM, 6 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Elizabeth, her husband; Lou, son-in-law; Donald Harcrow, one brother and five sisters.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Muffley Funeral Home, 575-762-4435, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Nov. 10, 2019
