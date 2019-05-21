Graveside services for Joy Tibbets, 88, of currently of Lubbock, will be at 2:00 PM, Fri., May 24, 2019 in the Portales Cemetery with Rev. Buddy Moore officiating. Bob Sikes, Jack Smith, Serge Herzog, John Collins, Gerald Prater, and Ted Futch along with the caring staff of Lubbock Health Care will serve as honorary pallbearers.



Joy Dean Tibbets was born Nov. 8, 1930 in Tahoka, TX to the home of Mary (Gilson) and Weldon McClintock, and died May 19, 2019 in Lubbock, TX. She grew up in Lynn County and graduated from high school in New Home. She went on to study briefly at McMurry College in Abilene, TX before marrying Willard Tibbets in 1951. They made their home for several years in West Camp where they owned the cotton gin. Later they owned and operated the Tibbets Gin at Dodd, TX. From her early 30's she dealt with a profound hearing loss. In spite of that, Ms Tibbets was an active member of the Muleshoe community where she belonged to various clubs, service organizations and sororities. Among those organizations was the Llano Estacado Study Club. She was a loyal wife and mother, as well as a devoted grandmother. She had a very generous and loving spirit. She was a very lovely lady in every respect.



She is survived by a son, Michael Tibbets of Floyd County, TX; two grandchildren, Cassidy (Barbara) Tibbets and Kelly (Ken) Cradock; three great-grandchildren, Riley Jean Tibbets, Kaileen Grace Tibbets and Kenleigh Dean Cradock; and a nephew, Marty McClintock. She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Kent McClintock, several aunts and uncles, and by a son, Hal Tibbets who died in 1993.



Arrangements are under the direction of Wheeler Mortuary of Portales. 575-356-4455,wheelermortuary.net Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on May 22, 2019