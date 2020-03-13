|
Joyce Matlock Santi went to be with her Lord on March 12, 2020, at Retirement Ranch, Clovis, New Mexico, at the age of 96. Joyce was born on June 11, 1923, to James Horton and Edith Almena Olson Matlock. She lived in Ranchvale community with her parents and brothers Albert and Damon and sisters Thelma, Imagene and Tootsie. She attended Ranchvale schools and Clovis High School and graduated in 1940.
On October 8, 1943, Joyce married Leandro Jerome Santi from Brooklyn, New York. To this union were born three children: Dixie Carol, Terry Ray and Larry Dale. They farmed west of Ranchvale and due to hard times they went to work at Cannon AFB. In 1961, they transferred to George AFB in Victorville, California where they remained until their retirement. They returned to Clovis in 1979 to be near family.
Joyce was member of the Baptist church and was saved at the age of eleven. In her testimony she said, "I remember the day so vividly when I stepped out and walked down to the front of the church and told the preacher I wanted Jesus as my Savior and Master of my life. I remember my mother wept in joy and as a mother and having children of my own, I wept for joy when my children came into the family of God."
Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Leandro Santi, her parents James and Edith Matlock, brothers Albert and Damon Matlock, sisters Thelma Thomas, Imagene House and Tootsie Eaton.
Joyce is survived by her children, Dixie (Monty) Owens of Whitehouse, Tx, Terry (Lynn) Santi of Los Lunas, NM, Larry (Debbie) Santi of Bellevue, Washington: grandchildren Bryan (Jill) Stilwell of Houston, Debra (Bruce) Dowden of Dripping Springs, Tx, Don (Dana) Stilwell of Riverside, Ca, Jill (Donovan) Velez of North Bend, Washington, Nikki (Drew) Wetzel of Sammamish, Wa, Dr. Stacee Santi (Ellis) Longfellow of Bayfield, Co, Tim (Jennifer) Santi of Marietta, Ga, She is also survived by great grandchildren, Brittany Stilwell, Jessica Stilwell, Riley Stilwell Alexander, Berkley Stilwell Bogdan, Jarrett Stilwell, Zack Conners, Danielle Conners Swartz, Caitlyn Conners Tyner, Abby Conners, Elizabeth Santi, Lindsay Santi, Jackson Santi, Natalie Clavero, Sam Clavero, Lauren Wetzel, Kate Wetzel, and great great grandchildren Gabrielle and Melody Conners.
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Mar. 15, 2020