Long time Clovis resident Joyce Williams, 95, was called home to the Lord October 12, 2020. Joyce was born August 8, 1925 in Chicago, Illinois to Ruth and Spurlock Wisdom. She grew up in Chicago, moving to New Mexico in 1955. Joyce met Wesley (Shorty) Williams in Chicago during World War 2 at the Trianon Ballroom while being serenaded by the Lawrence Welk Orchestra; they were later married in 1944. They had many adventures in their 56 years together that Joyce frequently shared. Joyce spent much of this time as a home maker, avid painter and an Avon Rep. She lived life with enthusiasm and was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, friend and ally to many. Joyce was known for having wild adventures with her grandchildren, once chasing down an ice cream truck with them. She loved cooking, especially pies always remembering each family member's favorite. She was one of the most generous individuals you could have the honor to meet; each of her actions came from a place of love and caring. She gave endlessly to the less fortunate even during times when she may not have had a lot to give. It is needless to say that she will be missed however her family finds comfort knowing that she is with her husband and son dancing once more.
Joyce is survived by her son, Donnie and wife Barbra, Grandchildren, Courtney (Dave) Bush, Falon (Jared) Fournier, Paige, Bryce and Laine Williams, Great grandchildren Axel and Calloway all of Albuquerque, NM. Joyce was preceded in death by her husband Shorty, son Ricky, her parents and many family members. Due to Covid-19 her service is to be determined.
