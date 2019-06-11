Juan Manuel Marquez, Sr., 67, of Clovis, NM, went to be with his Heavenly Father on June 7, 2019 in Albuquerque, NM.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 12th at Steed Todd Chapel , 800 E. Manana, Clovis, New Mexico 88101 from 1 PM to 7 PM and on Thursday, June 13th from 1 PM to 6 PM. Rosary will be held at 6 PM on Thursday, June 13th. Mass will be held on Friday, June 14th at Our Lady of Guadalupe at 10am. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens of Amarillo, TX.

Pallbearers will include, Cesar Alvarado, Alex Alvarado, Ruben Alvarado, Ruben Junior Marquez, Juan Carlos Aguirre, and Abdon Gonzalez. Honorary pallbearers will include Socorro Najera, Carlos Aguirre, and Valentine Cortez.

Juan was born in La Cienega Grande, Mexico to Juan Marquez and Socorro Regalado. He was raised in Mexico and lived in Clovis, NM for over 30 years. He was the hard-working owner of Marquez Trucking for 24 years and also managed various cotton gins in the Clovis area. Juan was retired and enjoyed fishing and camping, but loved spending time with his family most of all, especially his grandchildren.

Juan was preceded in death by his father, Juan Marquez; mother, Socorro Marquez; daughter, Gabriela Marquez; and two grandchildren, Seneca Marquez and Juan Daniel Campolla.

Left to cherish his memory include his three sons, Adalberto Marquez of Clovis, NM, Juan Marquez, Jr. and wife Jennifer of Albuquerque, NM, and Abelardo Marquez of Amarillo, TX; two daughters, Lucia Scott and husband William of Chapmans- boro, TN, and Yadira Reyes of Clovis, NM; four sisters, Rita Gonzalez of Mexico, Viviana Marquez of Mexico, Edelmira "Mila" Alvarado of Clovis, NM, and Maria "Mari" Marquez of Clovis, NM; five brothers, Francisco "Poncho" Marquez of Mexico, Ruben Marquez of Clovis, NM, Victor Marquez of Mexico, Octavio Marquez of Mexico, and Socorro "Collo" Marquez of Mexico; 15 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Services are under the care of Steed Todd Funeral Home, 800 E. Manana, Clovis NM 88101 (575) 763-5541. You may sign the online guest registry at www.steedtodd.com. Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on June 12, 2019