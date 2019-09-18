|
|
Juanita Lynn Hern, 81, of Amarillo passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019. Graveside services were held at 11:00 am, Friday, September 20, 2019, at Llano Cemetery East, Amarillo, TX under the direction of LaGrone Blackburn Shaw Funeral Directors, 8310 S. Coulter Rd. Amarillo, TX 79119.
Juanita was born on February 7, 1938, in Gilmer, TX to Earl and Nannie Willeford. Nita earned her Bachelor degree in Elementary Education from Eastern New Mexico University and was a school teacher for fifteen years. She was an extremely talented home decorator and loved to go shopping. She always took care of her family and she will be greatly missed by them.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Jack, four brothers and one sister.
She is survived by her son, Brit VanSickel and wife Terri; two granddaughters, Mary Katelynn Soria and husband Alex and Monica Diane VanSickel and her brother, Tommy Willeford and wife Vicki
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Sept. 22, 2019