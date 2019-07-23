Home

Juanita (Lopez) Saiz


1930 - 2019
Juanita (Lopez) Saiz Obituary
Juanita Saiz, age 89, of Clovis, NM, passed away, Friday July 19, 2019, at Retirement Ranch in Clovis. No public viewing will be held. Rosary will be recited on Thursday July 25, 2019, 10:00AM, at Our Lady of Guadalupe, 108 Davis Street, Clovis, NM. Mass of the Resurrection to follow at 10:30AM, at Our Lady of Guadalupe with Father Christopher Martinez officiating . Burial will be at Lawn Haven Cemetery. Tomas Huerta, Chris Marquez, Mark Chavez, Bobby Chavez, Martin Chavez, Andrew Chavez, and David Lopez, Jr. will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be; Larry Cordova, Navor Chavez, Ernie Chavez, Joe Chavez, Richard Chavez, Tim Chavez, Jerry Cordova, Andrew Zambrano, and Elisha Zambrano.
Juanita was born January 27, 1930, in Port Air, NM, to Jose and Benerisa (Segura) Lopez. She worked for The Hotel Clovis, Levi Strauss, Spanish American Hall, Martinez Grocery Store, Helen/Mary, as a beautician, and at a café with her dad. She loved train rides, dancing, music, quilting and embroidery.
Survivors include: a brother; David (Tillie) Lopez of Clovis, NM, sister; Nora L. Chavez of Albuquerque, NM, many nieces, nephews, and God children. She is preceded in death by her parents; Jose and Benerisa Lopez, husband; Mariano Vicente Saiz, brothers; Navor Lopez, Joe Lopez, and Adam Lopez, sisters; Louisa Marquez, Eva Lopez, Florinda Cordova.
Arrangements have been entrusted to, Muffley Funeral Home, www.muffleyfuneralhome.com (575)762-4435
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on July 24, 2019
