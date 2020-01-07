|
Judy Katherine Hiner (Hill) left us early Sunday morning, January 5, 2020, surrounded by family.
She was born May 15, 1940, in Levelland, Texas to Oren and Louise Hill. Judy was devoted to the community of Tucumcari. She moved to Tucumcari when she was 13 years old. She lived there off and on for the rest of her life. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi and was the president of the Arts Council for several years, bringing several musical productions, plays and art shows to the community. She was named Citizen of the Year for Quay County. Judy enjoyed family, taking walks, and people. She was generous, positive and opinionated. She retired from education in 1996. She was involved in Churchworld Services, making tote bags, filling them with school supplies, and eventually delivering some in person, in Africa.
Judy is survived by her partner of 32 years, Andy Trujillo, 4 children, Melanie Nelson, Cliff Hiner, Susan Nagel and Misty Hiner; 8 grandchildren, and 1 great granddaughter; her brothers, Doug Hill of Clovis and Rick Hill of Grants Pass, OR, and her sister, Gina Tristan of Sedan, Kansas and her oldest and dearest friend, Nancy Jaynes.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, January 10, 2020 at Dunn's Funeral Home in Tucumcari, NM. Arrangements are with Chapel of Hope Funeral Home, Hobbs, NM.
Condolences may be made online at: www.chapelofhopefunerals
Published in the Eastern New Mexico News on Jan. 8, 2020