Judy "Julia" (Hernandez) Pena
1941 - 2020
Judy "Julia" Pena, 78, beloved mother, was called to her eternal resting place on July 13, 2020.

She entered this world on July 30, 1941, in Clovis, born to Lorenzo and Lala Hernandez. Judy married her adoring husband Carlos Pena on Dec. 4, 1960, in Clovis.

Judy is remembered as an incredible wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She never knew a stranger. She was a kind person to anyone and everyone.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband; her parents; a brother, Agapito Hernandez; 2 daughters, Adelida Salas and Beatrice Reyes, and a son Carlos Kino Pena.

Judy is survived by seven children, Marcy Pena of Tulia; Esther (Rafael) Reyes, of Farwell; Carlos (Idalia) Pena Jr., of Clovis; Christy Gutierrez, of Farwell; Rudy (Laura) Pena, of Clovis; Esther (Javier) Cano, of San Antonio; and Estella Rodriguez, of Weslaco, Texas; 31 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren and 8 great-great-grandchildren.

A rosary was held on Thursday, July 16, at the Steed Todd Chapel at 5 p.m. cdt with visitation before the rosary. A funeral mass was celebrated on Friday, July 17, at 10:30 a.m. cdt at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Clovis.

Judy will most fondly be remembered by her family for being a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, who always made time for her family and offered help and support to anyone who needed it. She was a member of San Jose Mission Catholic Church in Texico.

Published in Eastern New Mexico News from Jul. 15 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
